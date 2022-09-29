UrduPoint.com

DG Directs Authorities Concerned To Launch Operation Against Rules Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Thursday visited High Court Road, Gulrez Housing Scheme, Timber Market, Pakki Gali area, Commercial Road and directed the authorities concerned to launch operation against the rules violators

According to RDA spokesman, the DG had directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey regarding violations, approval of illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization and plans of the buildings.

He said that on violation of the rules, the officers and building inspectors concerned would also be held responsible.

On complaints of the citizens, the DG visited Nullah Lai Expressway Road and also checked under construction buildings in City villas at the banks of Nullah Lai.

The DG taking notice of illegal construction which is going on at the banks of Nullah Lai in City Villas, issued a show cause notice to the Building Inspector of the area Muhammad Bilal.

He advised the citizens not to invest their hard earned money in illegal housing societies.

He warned the owners of illegal housing projects to stop marketing their unapproved and illegal housing schemes and contact RDA to get No Objection Certificate for their projects as per law, otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.

The DG had also directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorised housing schemes, construction and commercial activities, booking offices and encroachments without any discrimination, he added.

