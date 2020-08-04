UrduPoint.com
DG DRA Directs Authorities To Accelerate Anti-dengue Campaign

Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

DG DRA directs authorities to accelerate anti-dengue campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Ammara Khan on Tuesday directed the authorities to take strict action against owners of under construction commercial and residential buildings particularly those who have shown negligence and did not remove stagnant water from their premises.

The DG chairing a meeting held here in RDA office to review anti-dengue surveillance activities ordered the officials concerned to accelerate indoor and outdoor surveillance activities under ongoing anti-dengue campaign.

The meeting was attended by Director Admin and Finance, RDA, Director Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM), Deputy Director Building Control and other officers.

The DG directed the officers to take all possible precautionary measures to prevent dengue.

She also directed the authorities to impose fines on the violators particularly those who are not following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government against dengue.

More Stories From Pakistan

