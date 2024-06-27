Open Menu

DG DWE Advises Labourers To Adopt Precautionary Measures During Ongoing Heatwave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 10:24 PM

Director General of the Directorate of Workers' Education (DWE), Rai Muhammad Akbar, has urged labourers in Pakistan and abroad to adopt precautionary measures to protect themselves from the ongoing heatwave

In a video message, DG DWE said that the Directorate of Workers' Education, under the Federal Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, provides training and ensures the protection of basic rights and safety for workers both domestically and internationally.

The DWE has issued guidelines to help workers safeguard themselves from the heatwave. The advisory labourers cover their heads with white cloth when working directly in the sun.

He further advised them to drink plenty of water and add lemon and a small quantity of salt to the water. Completing work during cooler hours.

Labourers working in hot environments such as tandoors, brick kilns, factories, boilers, and other industries should increase their water intake and follow all safety precautions. He advised avoiding overripe fruits and vegetables during extreme heat. By following these guidelines, labourers can better protect themselves from the severe effects of the heatwave and maintain their health and safety while working.

