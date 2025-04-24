DG ECPHAO Calls On CS
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 08:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Director General (DG) for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECPHAO), Andreas Papaconstantinou on Thursday called on Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah at
his office.
During meeting, discussions were held on matters of mutual interest particularly enhancing cooperation in areas of resilience building and sustainable development.
The meeting was also attended by the Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs and the Secretary Relief.
APP/mds/
