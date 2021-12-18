DG Emergency discusses Air Ambulance Service requirements

Director General (DG) Punjab Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer Saturday chaired a meetying of Divisional Emergency Officers DivEOs to discuss strategy for Air Rescue Service, progress regarding expansion of emergency services to all tehsils of Punjab and and strategy for distribution of new emergency ambulances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Punjab Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer Saturday chaired a meetying of Divisional Emergency Officers DivEOs to discuss strategy for Air Rescue Service, progress regarding expansion of emergency services to all tehsils of Punjab and and strategy for distribution of new emergency ambulances.

The DG Emergency Services said Air Ambulance Service would be started in all divisions of Punjab for which the landing sites near hospitals should be identified.

He directed the DivEOs to conduct surveys of teaching hospitals in all divisions to identify landing sites for Air Ambulance Service.

The focus group discussion was organised on each agenda and recommendations were submitted by the DivEOs regarding expansion to remaining 86 tehsils of Punjab, criteria for establishment of new rescue station at the town level, replacement of emergency ambulances as per requirement and rationalisation of emergency staff.