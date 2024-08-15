DG environment plants sapling

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Director General (DG) Environment Department Punjab Imran Hamid Sheikh on Thursday planted a sapling on Chak No 248-RB, Dalowal under plant for Pakistan campaign.

Deputy Director Johar Abbas Randhawa and other officers, brick kiln owners and students took part in the plantation drive.

He said that plantation was vital for the protection of the environment.

He directed plantations at brick kilns and other available spaces.

