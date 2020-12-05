DG EPA Balochistan takes notice of Coral Bleaching; team formed for probe

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ):Director General Environmental Protection Agency (DG EPA) Balochistan Mohammad Jahangir Kakar on Friday took notice of the Coral Bleaching occurring near Charna Island which was a serious threat to marine and aquatic life and formed a technical committee to probe the issue for its amicable resolution.

The phenomenon had been reported for the first time in Pakistan where coral reef rocks occur in a very small number near Charna, Astola islands, Jiwani and Gwadar.

The rising temperature of ocean, industrial activities and high risk developments around Charna Island had caused serious harm to the reef rocks and turned them white causing bleaching phenomenon.

The World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF-Pakistan) had warned after it's diver discovered the environmental breach during a routine expedition into the ocean.

The coral reef rocks and associated aquatic life had turned white in the ocean which was a grave concern for nature as corals were considered as rainforests of sea due to its diverse biodiversity and aquatic life.

The EPA Balochistan had formed an environmental technical team under the supervision of Director Technical, Engineer Muhammad Khan Utmankhail.

The team also consisted of professors from the Marine University of Lasbela, who would collect water samples from different locations of Charna Island, Hub China Power Plant and Shipyard Gadani to compile analytical report in the laboratory.

The team would send immediately its recommendations to the relevant authorities working on climate change, future protection of aquatic life and ecology.

Environmental Department Director Technical Engineer Muhammad Khan with other officials would visit Charna Island and would stay in Charna Island for 3 days to collect water samples during different timings in the day and night.

Muhammad Khan told APP that climate change, rising sea temperatures and industrial activity were causing irreparable damage to marine life near Charna Island.

For the first time, the aquatic life and affected coral reef rocks had come to light in Pakistan which should be preserved at all costs, he added.