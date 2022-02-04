DG EPA chairs 29th TAC meeting on Biosafety

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Director General, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah on Friday chaired the 29th meeting of Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Biosafety here held.

The meeting was held to consider application for import, export or commercial release of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), and on the recommendations of Technical Advisory Committee allow the release or reject applications after reviewing the risk assessment carried out in accordance with the Bio-safety guidelines, said a media release.

A total number of 47 cases of GMOs were discussed in the meeting out of which 19 cases were deferred till next meeting of TAC and 28 cases were recommended for NBC.

Members of Technical Advisory Committee that attended the meeting included, Directors from CEMB, IPO Pakistan, PARC, NIH, PCSIR, Chairman of Four Brothers Group and Senior officers from EPA's all over Pakistan.

Pak-EPA continues to coordinate efforts between government agencies to maintain safety levels in biotechnological work and to prepare them for biological emergencies.