DG EPA demands proponents of NPHS project to address EIA concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Director General Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah on Tuesday demanded the project proponent for addressing environmental impact assessment concerns raised on Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme to be raised in Sagjani area of the Capital.

The public hearing of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme-Sangjani, was held here chaired by the DG-EPA.

Ms Shah asked the project proponent to explain the water availability for the construction of mega housing project.

"At present, ground water in Rawalpindi and Islamabad is declining," she said, adding, the authorities concerned should also clearly layout a proper transportation system which was not mentioned visibly in the EIA report submitted to the EPA.

She added that heavy traffic was plying on the main highway connecting the project site. "How the project proponent can put more traffic load on this route without a well-planned system," the DG Pak-EPA questioned.

She noted that there was also no plan for commercial areas in this project as the project executing bodies, after sometime, used to bring changes to the commercial areas proposed in the initial plan.

Public hearings are a vital part of the Environmental Impact Assessment process to hear, assess, and respond to the concerns of the public and other stakeholders.

In the public hearing, the representative of the proponent, Project Procurement International, presented the various aspects of the project.

The project aims to provide housing facility to the homeless population, accelerate economic activity in the country, and to promote vertical expansion.

With its continuous efforts, Pak-EPA strives to ensure that no project proponent commences construction in Islamabad Capital Territory without an environmental approval.