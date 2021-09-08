UrduPoint.com

DG EPA Expresses Annoyance Over Poor Sanitation In Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:42 PM

DG EPA expresses annoyance over poor sanitation in hospital

The Director General Environment Protection Agency Sindh, on the directives of Sindh Minister for Environment, Coastal development and climate change Ismail Rahoo visited civil hospital Naushehroferoze to inspect the facilities being provided to the patients

NAUSHEROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The Director General Environment Protection Agency Sindh, on the directives of Sindh Minister for Environment, Coastal development and climate change Ismail Rahoo visited civil hospital Naushehroferoze to inspect the facilities being provided to the patients.

He was accompanied by District and Session Judge and other concerned officials.

Officers on the occasion expressed annoyance over the poor sanitation in the hospital.

They ordered to dump waste generated from different wards and operation theaters to separate dustbins and burn toxic waste safely in the incinerator so that environment and human lives can be protected.

