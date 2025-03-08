Open Menu

DG EPA Farzana Commends Contributions Of Professional Women On Int'l Women' S Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Director General (DG) of the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), Ms. Farzana Altaf Shah Saturday paid tribute to professional women and encouraged housewives to take on stronger roles, emphasizing their crucial contribution to building a resilient society.

In a exclusive conversation with ptv news channel, she recognized the contributions of professional women on International Women' s day, acknowledging their vital role in shaping a resilient and sustainable society.

Ms. Farzana Altaf Shah noted that while men and women in Pakistan contribute equally to society, professional women face unique and greater struggles, underscoring the need for continued support and empowerment.

Shah emphasized the importance of empowering young girls, urging housewives to raise their daughters to be strong, confident, and independent individuals by providing them with equal opportunities and encouragement.

By doing so, she stressed that future generations of women will be better equipped to overcome challenges, achieve their goals, and make valuable contributions to Pakistani society, she added.

DG EPA succinctly summarized the importance of women' s empowerment, stating that "a strong woman will make a strong society," highlighting the pivotal role women play in shaping the fabric of a resilient and prosperous community.

