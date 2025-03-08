DG EPA Farzana Commends Contributions Of Professional Women On Int'l Women' S Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Director General (DG) of the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), Ms. Farzana Altaf Shah Saturday paid tribute to professional women and encouraged housewives to take on stronger roles, emphasizing their crucial contribution to building a resilient society.
In a exclusive conversation with ptv news channel, she recognized the contributions of professional women on International Women' s day, acknowledging their vital role in shaping a resilient and sustainable society.
Ms. Farzana Altaf Shah noted that while men and women in Pakistan contribute equally to society, professional women face unique and greater struggles, underscoring the need for continued support and empowerment.
Shah emphasized the importance of empowering young girls, urging housewives to raise their daughters to be strong, confident, and independent individuals by providing them with equal opportunities and encouragement.
By doing so, she stressed that future generations of women will be better equipped to overcome challenges, achieve their goals, and make valuable contributions to Pakistani society, she added.
DG EPA succinctly summarized the importance of women' s empowerment, stating that "a strong woman will make a strong society," highlighting the pivotal role women play in shaping the fabric of a resilient and prosperous community.
Recent Stories
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Murderer of 3 killed in police encounter6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness measures6 minutes ago
-
GCWUS organises seminar on International Women's Day6 minutes ago
-
NADRA issues urgent appeal to citizens to cancel ID Cards of deceased family members6 minutes ago
-
Women empowerment vital for healthy society6 minutes ago
-
Ambreen Jan honors women on Int'l women' s day, highlights their vital contributions to Pakistan's f ..6 minutes ago
-
DG EPA Farzana commends contributions of professional women on Int'l Women' s day6 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects four more meters6 minutes ago
-
Royal Thai Embassy, UN Women, Depilex collaborate to uplift Women entrepreneurs in Sialkot6 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate refers non-implementation of production orders to privileges committee16 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees16 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal open University celebrates Int. Women’s day16 minutes ago