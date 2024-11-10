Open Menu

DG EPA Stresses Importance Of Combating Dust Pollution, Advises Face Masks To Combat Smog

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Additional Director General (DG) Environment Multan at EPA Punjab Zafar Iqbal Sunday urged citizens to take proactive steps to combat dust pollution which is a major contributor to smog and advised citizens to wear face masks, while authorities are encouraged to prioritize road cleaning and watering to minimize dust pollution.

Punjab's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on the direction of CM Punjab was taking proactive measures to combat smog and improve air quality, adding, road cleaning and watering can also minimize dust pollution.

To tackle smog, the Punjab government has implemented various policies, including the Policy and Action Plan for Control, Mitigation, Advisory and Protective Measures in Extreme Weather Conditions of Dense Smog in Punjab and government has also initiated a "Green Lockdown" in Lahore to counteract rising smog levels, he added.

Cooperation between the business community, vendors, shopkeepers and common people is crucial for the government to effectively address various social issues, he added,

By working together, these stakeholders can help create a more united and prosperous community, he stressed.

He further said that smog, emissions of toxic substances and particulate matter will be curbed as government is rigorously enforce environmental laws and regulations related to industry and transportation sectors to promote a clean environment.

