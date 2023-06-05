DG EPA urges youth to come forward for ending plastic pollution

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) of the Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah on Monday urged the youth to take the lead and responsibility to overcome plastic pollution in the country which was polluting its rivers, oceans, natural ecosystems and damaging human and wildlife health through disastrous impacts.

She was addressing a public rally convened by the Pak-EPA in collaboration with all its partners and media on the occasion of 'World Environment Day' under the theme of solutions to plastic pollution. She also exclusively paid tribute to the environmental journalist Shabbir Hussain, climate activists Helga Ahmed and Attiya Ayub Qutab who breathed their last in their line of duties while upholding the cause of environment and nature conservation and public good.

Farzana Altaf Shah said, "The students, media and partners have come up with a strong commitment before the parliament to highlight solutions to plastic pollution." She said, "It is high time for the nation to say no to plastic pollution at all levels and switch towards eco-friendly and biodegradable solutions. "We will have to end plastic pollution as the single-use polythene bag and bottles have created pollution in our drains and freshwater reserves. Children should use reusable water bottles to end plastics," she added.

The EPA chief said single-use plastics had drastic impacts on the human body as it had carcinogenic nature and had the potential to impact to the extent that every newborn would be impacted by plastic pollution if business as usual continued.

Shah also paid tribute to the martyred journalist Shabbir Hussain who perished due to heart attack while giving a live beeper on Shisper Glacier melting due to temperature rise. She said the contributions of such a dedicated environmental journalist who preferred his job as a sacred duty over his life could never be forgotten and would remember on every 'World Environment Day'.

"EPA and its entire team pay rich tribute to Martyr Shabbir Hussain, Attiya Ayub Qutab and Helga Ahmed who remained committed to the cause of environmental conservation and preservation and supported EPA on its every public march demonstrated to commemorate 'World Environment Day' every year," she added.

The rally was participated by Pakistan Boys Scouts Association, Pakistan Girls Guide Association, students from public schools, colleges, universities and media.

Young climate activists, representatives of Rescue 1122, the Pakistan Boys Scouts Association and civil society also addressed the participants and advocated the youth take individual roles in curbing the plastics for a plastic pollution-free country.