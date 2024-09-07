Open Menu

DG Excise Chairs Meeting; Calls For Action Against Illegal Vehicle Modifications

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department of Islamabad has ramped up its efforts to curb the use of vehicles with illegal number plates and tinted windows in the Federal Capital.

In this regard, Director General (DG) Excise, Irfan Nawaz Memon chaired a meeting which was attended by the senior officials, including Director Excise Bilal Azam, to review the department’s performance over the past week.

The meeting highlighted the department’s crackdown on black-glazed vehicles and non-sampled number plates.

Meanwhile, checkpoints have also been set up at various locations across the city to enforce these rules.

On the occasion, officials emphasized that strict action is being taken at these checkpoints to ensure compliance.

Furthermore, additional counters have also been established to facilitate the issuance of legal number plates.

DG Excise reiterated the importance of maintaining pressure on violators, calling for decisive action against vehicles with illegal tinted windows and illegal number plates.

Irfan Memon urged the officials for special checkpoints to further target unauthorized number plates in the city.

The department continues to take steps to ensure road safety and compliance with vehicle regulations, with officials closely monitoring the ongoing efforts.

