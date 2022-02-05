UrduPoint.com

DG Excise Directs Acceleration Of Crackdown Against Unregistered Vehicles

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 04:30 PM

DG Excise directs acceleration of crackdown against unregistered vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The Director General (DG) Excise and Taxation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Aslam Wazir has directed to accelerate the ongoing crackdown against unregistered vehicles including motorcycles and tri-wheeler loaders, said an official press release issued here on Saturday.

He issued these directives during his surprise visit to Excise and Taxation Office Mardan on Saturday on the special directives of the Advisor to KP CM on Excise and Taxation, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman.

During the visit, the DG Excise and Taxation reviewed the performance of the Office particularly in the context of the recovery of receipts. He also reviewed facilities available for the general public and said that the facilitation should remain top priority of the officials of the department.

He directed the concerned authorities to bring further improvement in the recovery of Urban Immovable Property Tax (UIPT) and ensure recovery from major defaulters in particular.

The DG also inspected the administrative affairs and attendance of both officers and officials in the office. He directed for bringing further improvement in the recovery of receipts and acceleration of efforts for the achievement of the fixed targets. He assured that the officers with better performance would be awarded.

He also inspected the record room of the office and reviewed different files and computer records and issued directives for bringing transparency in token tax and improvement in recovery.

