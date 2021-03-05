UrduPoint.com
DG Excise Directs For Recommendations To Improve Revenue, Motors' Registration System

Umer Jamshaid 47 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:40 PM

DG Excise directs for recommendations to improve revenue, motors' registration system

Director General, Excise and Taxation Department, Sardar Saqib Raza Aslam has directed staff to further improve recovery and motors registration system and submit recommendations in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 )

Presiding over a high-level meeting regarding administrative reforms attended by the Director Revenue, Syedul Amin, Director Narcotics Control Salahud Din, Director Litigation and Planning and Development (P&D), Rafiq Khan, Director Registration Sufian Haqqani, Director Peshawar Region, Javed Khilji, Excise and Taxation Officer Counter Narcotics Operation, Masoodul Haq and others senior officers attended.

Matters related to facilitation of people, further improving administrative affairs of districts' offices of Excise, Excise Intelligence and Police Stations besides its district mobile squads came under discussion.

Director General said all directors would directly monitor performance of their concerned excise offices and mobile squads whereas regional directors would monitors performance of their concerned regional excise police, intelligence squads and submit reports to their concerned directors.

He directed regional directors for holding open Kachehri for quick resolution of people's complaints.

DG Excise said delay in legal process regarding narcotics cases and seized illegal vehicles would not be tolerated and misuse of authorities would not be accepted.

