DG Excise Directs RDs, ETOs To Improve Revenue Recovery

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Director General (DG) Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Aslam Wazir has given 15 days deadline to all concerned Regional Directors and Excise Taxation Officers of Excise Department for further improvement in revenue recovery

He issued strict instructions to the Excise Department's officers to ensure given revenue target and said that all the Regional Directors and District Excise and Taxation Officers should immediately focus on revenue recovery and further improvement in performance.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level review meeting on revenue recovery and performance at the Excise Directorate on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Director Revenue Syed Alamin, Director Registration Sufian Haqqani, Director Peshawar Region Javed Khilji, Dr Eid Badshah Director Malakand Region, Hayat Wazir Director South Region, Muhammad Noman Deputy Director Audit and Accounts and all District Excise and Taxation Officers.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on revenue recovery and performance so far while a detailed briefing was also given on the illegal vehicles seized and their legal process.

The meeting reviewed in detail the revenue recovery and performance of the eight months of the financial year 2021-22 from July to February.

It was decided at the meeting that the progress and performance reports of the Regional Directors and District Excise and Taxation Officers would be reviewed in detail for the future while recommendations would be presented to the higher authorities and competent officers would be appointed on key posts.

The Director General of Excise has called for expanding the scope of intelligence-based operations against drugs and especially for freeing educational institutions from the scourge of drugs, saying that a drug-free Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is our commitment.

He also directed to provide all kinds of urgent facilities related to excise department to citizens, car owners, consumers and the public.

He further directed to expedite the ongoing reforms in the excise department to enhance efficiency. He furthered that despite imposing additional burden on the taxpayers, the Excise Department will explore new rating areas in the tax net and expanding the scope of tax net.

In the meeting, Mahmood Aslam Wazir also directed to deal with the complaints received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal regarding the Excise Department in a timely manner and also follow up the court cases related to the Excise Department well in time.

