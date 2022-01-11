DG Excise for achieving revenue target

Director General Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber of Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Aslam Wazir on Tuesday directed Excise department to complete the revenue target set for the current fiscal year by providing facilities to the taxpayers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Director General Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber of Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Aslam Wazir on Tuesday directed Excise department to complete the revenue target set for the current fiscal year by providing facilities to the taxpayers.

During a surprise visit to Excise Office Charsadda, he said that the digitalization would facilitate the tax payers to submit taxes without any inconvenience besides ensuring transparency in the system.

He said that in order to improve the recoveries in revenue and avoid extra burden on taxpayers the department is working on new tax units to be included in the tax net.

Meanwhile, he inspected different sections of Charsadda Excise department and reviewed ongoing property tax survey.

On the occasion the DG was briefed about recovery position, property taxes, token tax and a campaign for registration of unregistered vehicles.