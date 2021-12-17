DG Excise for displaying taxation, token tax rate outside office

Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department Mehmood Aslam Wazir Friday directed the officials of ETO-I, ETO-V and Tax Facilitation Centre (TFC) to prominently display the registration and token tax rate outside the office building for public convenience

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department Mehmood Aslam Wazir Friday directed the officials of ETO-I, ETO-V and Tax Facilitation Centre (TFC) to prominently display the registration and token tax rate outside the office building for public convenience.

During his surprise visit to different sections of the directorate, he directed to expedite the scrutiny and verification of the documents and wind up the long lingering cases at earliest.

He asked the excise department to organize and protect records of vehicles and asked the staff to wear uniform during duty hours.

He said the officials with good performance would be awarded with appreciation certificates and cash prizes while strict action would be taken over showing negligence.