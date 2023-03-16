UrduPoint.com

DG Excise Orders Disciplinary Action Against Absent Staffers

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 07:11 PM

DG Excise orders disciplinary action against absent staffers

Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab, Muhammad Ali, ordered disciplinary action against officials and employees who were found absent from duty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab, Muhammad Ali, ordered disciplinary action against officials and employees who were found absent from duty.

DG Excise paid a surprise visit to Divisional Excise Office Multan here on Thursday where many officials and employees were found absent.

DG also paid a visit to the general hold-up where no official or employee was present.

Director Excise Jam Siraj Ahmed briefed the DG on departmental performance and said the ratio of tax collection in the Multan division was over 70 per cent.

Appreciating the Performance, DG announced commendatory certificates to inspectors for achieving the target.

While warning Excise Officials Lodhran over poor performance, he directed them to speed up tax collection.

DG Muhammad Ali further directed to extend all possible facilities to the citizens visiting offices, ensure cleanliness and achieve the set goals in time.

He said the series of surprise visits will continue throughout the province.

