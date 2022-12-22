UrduPoint.com

DG Excise Punjab For Bringing New Units Into Tax Net

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 08:52 PM

DG Excise Punjab for bringing new units into tax net

Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab, Dr. Asif Tufail, directed officials to utilize all capabilities to bring new domestic and commercial units into the tax net.

He stressed upon achieving tax targets and recovery of arrears worth millions of rupee.

DG Excise expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with Director Excise Multan Division Jam Siraj Ahmad and ETOs of all four zones.

He directed to constitute teams for the evaluation and assessment of new domestic and commercial units.

DG Excise Punjab ordered to ensure 100 percent recovery of property tax arrears till January 31, 2023.

He informed that Punjab government has launched a regular website through which taxpayers could download their tax challans and pay taxes directly at home.

A large number of taxpayers were getting benefit through online tax payment system, DG excise said and added that there was a need to pay attention to awareness campaigns so that taxpayers are freed from wasting time and visiting offices.

