DG Excise suspends 7 officials on public complaints

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Director General Excise's Mahmood Aslam Sunday took prompt action on public grievances and suspended 7 Excise officials, Spokesman of the Excise Department told media men here.

He said DG Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has suspended 07 officials on public complaints. He while showing the order of the Excise official's suspension said that all the suspended officials have been directed to report to headquarters on suspension.

He said the preliminary inquiry launched against officials. Director Excise Salahuddin has been nominated as inquire official Excise Spokesperson said. He said Director Excise has been directed to submit report of all the suspended officials and has been directed to submit the inquiry report within 15 days.

A formal notification has been issued in this regard, excise spokesman said.

He said officials suspended on public complaints, negligence and incompetence. The suspended personnel include an inspector, a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors, a constable, a driver and a deputy courier, an excise spokesman said.

There is no place in the department for negligent and corrupt officials, DG Excise was quoted as saying. Incompetence and negligence in discharge of duties will not be tolerated under any circumstances: DG Excise said. No concession will be given to anyone, big or small, DG Excise said. The Excise Department has a law on punishment and retribution, said Director General Mahmood Aslam Wazir.

Serving the people and facilitating them should be the first priority, Mahmood Aslam Wazir said, adding, "Action will also be taken against the concerned SHO, Circle Officer or Excise Taxation Officer if any official in the concerned region commits negligence."