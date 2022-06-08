UrduPoint.com

DG Excise, Taxation And Narcotics Visits Excise Office Sibi

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2022 | 09:23 PM

DG Excise, Taxation and Narcotics visits Excise Office Sibi

Director General (DG) of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics (North) Balochistan visited Excise Office, Sibi District on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics (North) Balochistan visited Excise Office, Sibi District on Wednesday.

During his visit, he reviewed the property tax targets and discussed the recently completed Professional Tax Survey and drug prevention strategies with the officers concerned.

The DG directed Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Sibi to work out a detailed plan for the eradication of all illicit liquor centres in the district which would be implemented with the help of other law enforcement agencies.

He said the Excise Department would soon submit a comprehensive plan to address the institutional weaknesses in the way of drug rehabilitation, while amendments to the Control of Narcotics Act 1997 would also be made.

Capital gains tax, Trade tax and administrative matters of other taxes were also checked, he underlined.

Meanwhile, the DG also commended the performance of ETO Sibi Jahanzeb Khan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Visit Sibi Jahanzeb Khan All

Recent Stories

NEC approves 5% economic growth target for FY 2022 ..

NEC approves 5% economic growth target for FY 2022-23

1 minute ago
 WASA to complete connection survey in 15 days

WASA to complete connection survey in 15 days

1 minute ago
 DC, MPA visit Central Jail, inspect facilities

DC, MPA visit Central Jail, inspect facilities

1 minute ago
 New Punjab governor terms education, environment, ..

New Punjab governor terms education, environment, thalassaemia his priorities

1 minute ago
 Commissioner inaugurates Inter-District Summer Spo ..

Commissioner inaugurates Inter-District Summer Sports Gala

19 minutes ago
 Administrator inspects dewatering arrangements

Administrator inspects dewatering arrangements

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.