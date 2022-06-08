DG Excise, Taxation and Narcotics visits Excise Office Sibi

Director General (DG) of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics (North) Balochistan visited Excise Office, Sibi District on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics (North) Balochistan visited Excise Office, Sibi District on Wednesday.

During his visit, he reviewed the property tax targets and discussed the recently completed Professional Tax Survey and drug prevention strategies with the officers concerned.

The DG directed Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Sibi to work out a detailed plan for the eradication of all illicit liquor centres in the district which would be implemented with the help of other law enforcement agencies.

He said the Excise Department would soon submit a comprehensive plan to address the institutional weaknesses in the way of drug rehabilitation, while amendments to the Control of Narcotics Act 1997 would also be made.

Capital gains tax, Trade tax and administrative matters of other taxes were also checked, he underlined.

Meanwhile, the DG also commended the performance of ETO Sibi Jahanzeb Khan.