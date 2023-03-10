UrduPoint.com

DG Excise Visits Faisalabad, Takes Action Against Touts

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Director General (DG) Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Punjab Muhammad Ali paid a surprise visit to the Divisional Excise Office Faisalabad and apprehended two touts outside the Excise office

He also recovered documents and number-plates of various vehicles from their possession and directed the Director Excise Faisalabad to get a case registered against the accused.

He also directed the Excise officers to root out tout mafia from the premises of Excise office; otherwise, strict action would also be taken against them.

Showing deep concern over reporting of drugs in educational institutions, DG Excise directed the Excise officers to implement blockade system in spirit and spirit and ensure arrest of all drug-suppliers on priority basis.

He also urged the Excise and Taxation officers to brief Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) about new property tax law and speed up tax collection from non-residential and commercial properties under new law.

The DG warned that strict action would be taken against those officers whose achievement was less than 50% of the given targets.

He said that property tax issues related to industrial estates should be resolved on priority basis and the missing properties should be identified through digital maps and brought them into the tax net. He said that complete details of all housing societies should be entered in department's system and collection of luxury house tax should be expedited.

He also ordered to provide the best facilities in each Excise office for visitors and said that a plan was under consideration for mobile squads for vehicle transfer which would be stationed at important places in the cities and biometrics would also be done on the spot.

