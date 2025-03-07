DG Excise visits Multan, stresses maximum tax recovery

Punjab Excise and Taxation department Director General Umer Sher Chattha reiterated the department's commitment to provide taxpayers with better services and maximum facilities while ensuring effective tax recovery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Punjab Excise and Taxation department Director General Umer Sher Chattha reiterated the department's commitment to provide taxpayers with better services and maximum facilities while ensuring effective tax recovery.

He stated that the introduction of online services for vehicle transfer and token tax payment in recent years has saved taxpayers’ time and increased transparency in government taxes and duties.

During his visit to the Multan Excise office, he addressed the media accompanied by Excise Director Multan Division Iftikhar Ahmad Bhali, Deputy Director Khalid Hussain Qasoori and other senior officials, including ETOs Abdul Majeed Qureshi, Aleem Akhtar, and M.R. Asadullah.

Chattha highlighted that E-payment services have provided significant relief to taxpayers, enabling them to pay token tax, property tax, and transfer fees from the comfort of their homes instead of visiting excise offices. He revealed that the department’s tax recovery has already reached Rs 46 billion, which would be expanded to Rs 55 billion.

To curb tax evasion, enforcement teams will be further activated to take action against defaulters of short token tax and unregistered vehicles.

Responding to a question about the dilapidated condition of the excise office building, he acknowledged the issue and stated that discussions with the government would be initiated, estimating renovation costs between Rs 200 to 250 million. He also noted that many excise offices in Lahore were currently operating in rented buildings.

DG Chattha further stated that he has visited various excise stations in Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, and Gujrat and acknowledged the challenges faced by employees. He assured that efforts were being made to resolve these issues. He emphasized that employees with outstanding performance in tax recovery will be encouraged, while those with poor performance will not have a place in the department.

He also stressed that the implementation of the Capital Value Formula will not only enhance tax collection but also ensure transparency.