DG Excise Visits Multan, Stresses Maximum Tax Recovery
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 01:12 AM
Punjab Excise and Taxation department Director General Umer Sher Chattha reiterated the department's commitment to provide taxpayers with better services and maximum facilities while ensuring effective tax recovery
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Punjab Excise and Taxation department Director General Umer Sher Chattha reiterated the department's commitment to provide taxpayers with better services and maximum facilities while ensuring effective tax recovery.
He stated that the introduction of online services for vehicle transfer and token tax payment in recent years has saved taxpayers’ time and increased transparency in government taxes and duties.
During his visit to the Multan Excise office, he addressed the media accompanied by Excise Director Multan Division Iftikhar Ahmad Bhali, Deputy Director Khalid Hussain Qasoori and other senior officials, including ETOs Abdul Majeed Qureshi, Aleem Akhtar, and M.R. Asadullah.
Chattha highlighted that E-payment services have provided significant relief to taxpayers, enabling them to pay token tax, property tax, and transfer fees from the comfort of their homes instead of visiting excise offices. He revealed that the department’s tax recovery has already reached Rs 46 billion, which would be expanded to Rs 55 billion.
To curb tax evasion, enforcement teams will be further activated to take action against defaulters of short token tax and unregistered vehicles.
Responding to a question about the dilapidated condition of the excise office building, he acknowledged the issue and stated that discussions with the government would be initiated, estimating renovation costs between Rs 200 to 250 million. He also noted that many excise offices in Lahore were currently operating in rented buildings.
DG Chattha further stated that he has visited various excise stations in Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, and Gujrat and acknowledged the challenges faced by employees. He assured that efforts were being made to resolve these issues. He emphasized that employees with outstanding performance in tax recovery will be encouraged, while those with poor performance will not have a place in the department.
He also stressed that the implementation of the Capital Value Formula will not only enhance tax collection but also ensure transparency.
Recent Stories
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..
Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan
Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..
European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days
Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary
Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: Minister for Law and Justice, ..
Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots
Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku
Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NEPRA announces cut in power tariff nationwide under monthly FCA16 minutes ago
-
BJP’s Hindutva agenda cannot change ground realities in IIOJK: APHC2 hours ago
-
SP Potohar holds khuli kachehri at Police Lines2 hours ago
-
CJCSC, services chiefs condole demise of Admiral (Retd) Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey2 hours ago
-
Govt unveils Ramazan Relief package for low and middle income families2 hours ago
-
Police foils truck robbery2 hours ago
-
First printing museum to be inaugurated soon: Jam Ikram2 hours ago
-
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days21 minutes ago
-
Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary21 minutes ago
-
Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer ..12 minutes ago
-
Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku12 minutes ago
-
Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers12 minutes ago