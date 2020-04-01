UrduPoint.com
DG Faisalabad Development Authority For Speeding Up Work On Kashmir Bridge Underpass

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:51 PM

Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has said that ongoing construction work of Kashmir Bridge Underpass at Canal Road is being completed with fast pace by adopting all safety and precautionary measures in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

He stated this while inspecting progress of construction work of the mega project here Wednesday. MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad also accompanied him. Chief Engineer FDA Shahid Mehmood, Deputy Director Engineering Hasan Zaheer, Project Manager NLC Saeed Rasool and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Director General FDA inspected different portions of under construction project and said that the construction should not affect due to the lockdown.

He informed that all safety and precautionary measures were being taken by the work force engaged in the project.

He said that a tank of disinfecting water had also been placed on the site besides providing sanitizers and safety gloves to the labor and other persons working on the project.

He directed for accelerating the construction work for opening of western side of underpass temporarily within next week.

