DG Faisalabad Development Authority Inspects Arrangements Of Hands Washing For Citizens In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:48 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) -:Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja and Managing Director Wasa Faqir Muhammad Ch Friday visited different localities in the city to inspect arrangements of hands washing for citizens.

The five tanks and 20 big drums containing of disinfecting water have been placed on different important public places for providing facilities to the general public for hands washing as a preventive measures against coronavirus.

While inspecting the process of hands washing by public, the Director General FDA said that every possible step was being taken to tackle challenge of coronavirous, however, public cooperation was vital to make the preventive measures successful.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General FDA Amer Aziz visited various offices of FDA, including one window counter, to check preventive measures and directed the staff toimplement the anti-coronavirus policy in letter and spirit.

