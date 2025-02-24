DG FDA Directs For Immediate Resolution Of Public Complaints
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 10:08 PM
Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed the FDA officers and officials to take appropriate steps for immediate resolution of public complaints
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed the FDA officers and officials to take appropriate steps for immediate resolution of public complaints.
Addressing an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office here on Monday, he said that FDA services are being upgraded to meet modern standards for efficient service delivery. He heard public grievances and issued on-spot directives to resolve the same on urgent basis. He said that public relief is his top priority and no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.
He also directed the FDA officials to take strict legal action against illegal land encroachments and unauthorized housing schemes.
He said that advertisements for unapproved housing schemes must be monitored strictly in addition to calling Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and district administration for preventing the general public from inconvenience.
He also directed the FDA officers to process the applications received at One-Window Counter without delay so that their procedure could be completed within the prescribed timeline to facilitate the citizens effectively.
Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Director Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj, PSO Shabbir Sajid and others were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Distinguished Kashmiri journalist Ather Masood Wani laid to rest
DG FDA directs for immediate resolution of public complaints
Sindh govt decides to organize girls, boys marathon in Thar desert Mithi
10-year-old boy killed as pistol goes off accidentally
FNC, EP explore prospects for joint partnership
National Guard, Abu Dhabi Airports sign cooperation agreement
Sports Minister attends UAE School Games Football
Smart WASA Project introduced to facilitate consumers: Shoaib Rasheed
GB Pay officially launched – giant leap towards digital transformation
RPO seeks comments on pending appeals of cops within 24 hours
Commissioner orders road restoration for improved traffic management
Govt terminates contracts with 6 Power Plants, reduces electricity cost 4 rupees ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG FDA directs for immediate resolution of public complaints2 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt decides to organize girls, boys marathon in Thar desert Mithi5 minutes ago
-
10-year-old boy killed as pistol goes off accidentally5 minutes ago
-
GB Pay officially launched – giant leap towards digital transformation2 minutes ago
-
RPO seeks comments on pending appeals of cops within 24 hours6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders road restoration for improved traffic management5 minutes ago
-
Govt terminates contracts with 6 Power Plants, reduces electricity cost 4 rupees per unit: Senate bo ..5 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari visits Mona Remount Depot in Sargodha5 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti takes notice of Hub Rind Market incident5 minutes ago
-
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) vows to ensure affordable food prices for people5 minutes ago
-
Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Maryam Kha ..1 hour ago
-
AC Charbagh launches spring tree plantation drive 20251 hour ago