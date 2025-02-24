Open Menu

DG FDA Directs For Immediate Resolution Of Public Complaints

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 10:08 PM

DG FDA directs for immediate resolution of public complaints

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed the FDA officers and officials to take appropriate steps for immediate resolution of public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed the FDA officers and officials to take appropriate steps for immediate resolution of public complaints.

Addressing an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office here on Monday, he said that FDA services are being upgraded to meet modern standards for efficient service delivery. He heard public grievances and issued on-spot directives to resolve the same on urgent basis. He said that public relief is his top priority and no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

He also directed the FDA officials to take strict legal action against illegal land encroachments and unauthorized housing schemes.

He said that advertisements for unapproved housing schemes must be monitored strictly in addition to calling Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and district administration for preventing the general public from inconvenience.

He also directed the FDA officers to process the applications received at One-Window Counter without delay so that their procedure could be completed within the prescribed timeline to facilitate the citizens effectively.

Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Director Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj, PSO Shabbir Sajid and others were also present in the meeting.

