DG FDA Directs WASA To Expedite Recovery Drive

Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:31 PM

DG FDA directs WASA to expedite recovery drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Mohammad Sohail Khawaja directed wasa administration to expedite its drive to recover dues from defaulters.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting here on Thursday to review the recovery campaign.

He directed the concerned officers to streamline the bill distribution and recovery system,adding that he directed revenue director to prepare a list of defaulters and provide the same to the director water to ensure immediate recovery of dues form defaulters. He also directed to detach the water supply and sewerage connection of long standing defaulters.

More Stories From Pakistan

