DG FDA expresses dismay over poor performance of building inspectors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has expressed dismay over poor performance of building inspectors and said that strict action would be taken against lethargic, negligent and delinquent elements

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has expressed dismay over poor performance of building inspectors and said that strict action would be taken against lethargic, negligent and delinquent elements.

He directed the field staff to accelerate their efforts for recovering FDA areas relating to commercialization fees, etc. in addition to taking strict action against illegal housing colonies and illegal use of properties for commercial purposes.

He expressed resentment over poor performance and laziness of building inspectors and directed them to ensure implementation of building laws in letter and spirit.

He directed them to constantly check the declared commercial roads and no building should be constructed for commercial purposes without approval and payment of commercialization fee.

The performance of FDA officers and officials would also be monitored and strict action would be taken against those who would be found involved in any kind of corruption, negligence or delinquency, he added.