Open Menu

DG FDA Expresses Dismay Over Poor Performance Of Building Inspectors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 09:33 PM

DG FDA expresses dismay over poor performance of building inspectors

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has expressed dismay over poor performance of building inspectors and said that strict action would be taken against lethargic, negligent and delinquent elements

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has expressed dismay over poor performance of building inspectors and said that strict action would be taken against lethargic, negligent and delinquent elements.

He directed the field staff to accelerate their efforts for recovering FDA areas relating to commercialization fees, etc. in addition to taking strict action against illegal housing colonies and illegal use of properties for commercial purposes.

He expressed resentment over poor performance and laziness of building inspectors and directed them to ensure implementation of building laws in letter and spirit.

He directed them to constantly check the declared commercial roads and no building should be constructed for commercial purposes without approval and payment of commercialization fee.

The performance of FDA officers and officials would also be monitored and strict action would be taken against those who would be found involved in any kind of corruption, negligence or delinquency, he added.

Related Topics

Corruption Faisalabad Poor Housing

Recent Stories

June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat ..

June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat wave persists: Report

9 minutes ago
 Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah voices concern ove ..

9 minutes ago
 SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arr ..

SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arrested car lifter's escape

9 minutes ago
 Journalists served notices in contempt case

Journalists served notices in contempt case

11 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing of PTI' founder, Bushra mar ..

Court adjourns hearing of PTI' founder, Bushra marriage case till July 9

11 minutes ago
 KP CM terrorism cases: ATC adjourns hearing till J ..

KP CM terrorism cases: ATC adjourns hearing till July 29

11 minutes ago
New era of agricultural development to begin: Mini ..

New era of agricultural development to begin: Minister Kirmani

30 minutes ago
 NDMA Advisory: Monsoon activity in Sindh, Eastern ..

NDMA Advisory: Monsoon activity in Sindh, Eastern Balochistan on July 8, 9

29 minutes ago
 PM congratulates President-elect of Iran on teleph ..

PM congratulates President-elect of Iran on telephone

29 minutes ago
 Child Protection Bureau being further improved for ..

Child Protection Bureau being further improved for street children protection: S ..

29 minutes ago
 3 killed, 10 injured in Dera Adamkhail traffic acc ..

3 killed, 10 injured in Dera Adamkhail traffic accident

32 minutes ago
 Wimbledon day 8 results - 2nd update

Wimbledon day 8 results - 2nd update

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan