DG FDA for crackdown against illegal commercialization

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has directed the officers concerned to carry out crackdown against illegal commercialization of properties located in FDA controlled residential colonies and commercial markets.

In a statement issued here Sunday, he said that illegal commercialization of properties was a violation and it should be stopped immediately. He said that commercial activities required some legal terms and conditions. Illegal commercialization will cause unplanned growth of business activities and environment hazards besides huge loss to government exchequer due to nonpayment of official fees and dues, he added.

He said that ban on business activities on certain roads in FDA controlled areas would be implemented in letter and spirit and immediate action would be taken in case of any violation.

He said that buildings being constructed without approval of site plan and nonpayment of dues would be sealed and residential property being used as commercial property without getting necessary approval would be brought into legal framework.

The FDA DG issued direction to officers of his department to conduct new survey of properties of FDA controlled residential colonies and commercial markets for updating entire data as par ground realities.

He stressed the need for keeping complete transparency and good governance in all official affairs and warned that if any connivance of FDA staffer was found involved in illegal commercialization, strict departmental action would be taken against him and case would be sent to Anti-corruption Establishment for further investigation.