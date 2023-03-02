UrduPoint.com

DG FDA For Improving Civic Amenities At Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) City

Published March 02, 2023

DG FDA for improving civic amenities at Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) City

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed to upgrade the civic amenities at FDA City

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed to upgrade the civic amenities at FDA City.

During his visit to the FDA City here on Thursday, he inspected ongoing repair, maintenance and renovation work of parks, recreational facilities, swings, jogging track, plants, tough tiles and other ongoing projects.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the low quality material utilized in the renovation of parks and directed to take solid measures for the beautification of the parks.

He also directed the officers concerned to provide all out facilities to the residents by developing close liaison with them. The DG also reviewed the issue of sewerage water of Samana village adjacent to the scheme.

