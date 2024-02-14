Open Menu

DG FDA Orders Accelerating Recovery Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM

DG FDA orders accelerating recovery drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed the field staff to accelerate their efforts for expediting recovery drive.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, he reviewed the recovery progress and said that FDA could not complete its public welfare projects till the availability of sufficient funds.

Therefore, the recovery teams and field staff of the FDA should expedite their efforts for accelerating recovery campaign, he said, adding that all recovery officers should chalked out a comprehensive strategy and implement it strictly for maximum recovery from the defaulters.

He said that some elements were not paying any heed of FDA requests made repeatedly for depositing FDA dues. Now the FDA officers should take strict against them and seal their properties for full recovery of FDA dues.

He also directed the FDA officers to adopt zero tolerance policy against illegal residential colony so that the people could be saved from the fraudulent elements.

Additional Director General FDA Dilawar Khan Chaddhar, Director Finance Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Director Estate Management-II Junaid Hasan Manj, Director Town Planning Asma Muhsin and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Progress All From

Recent Stories

The success of all the candidates of Muslim League ..

The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the ..

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assa ..

Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns

17 hours ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

17 hours ago
 CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross trag ..

CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy

17 hours ago
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

17 hours ago
 Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

17 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

17 hours ago
 Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest aga ..

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay

18 hours ago
 SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in ..

SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta

18 hours ago
 SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corpo ..

SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan