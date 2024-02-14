DG FDA Orders Accelerating Recovery Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed the field staff to accelerate their efforts for expediting recovery drive.
Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, he reviewed the recovery progress and said that FDA could not complete its public welfare projects till the availability of sufficient funds.
Therefore, the recovery teams and field staff of the FDA should expedite their efforts for accelerating recovery campaign, he said, adding that all recovery officers should chalked out a comprehensive strategy and implement it strictly for maximum recovery from the defaulters.
He said that some elements were not paying any heed of FDA requests made repeatedly for depositing FDA dues. Now the FDA officers should take strict against them and seal their properties for full recovery of FDA dues.
He also directed the FDA officers to adopt zero tolerance policy against illegal residential colony so that the people could be saved from the fraudulent elements.
Additional Director General FDA Dilawar Khan Chaddhar, Director Finance Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Director Estate Management-II Junaid Hasan Manj, Director Town Planning Asma Muhsin and others were also present in the meeting.
