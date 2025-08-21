DG FDA Orders Recovery Of Arrears From Private Housing Schemes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed for 100 per cent recovery of arrears from the administration of private housing schemes.
He issued this directive while reviewing the progress of recovery of arrears from defaulters during a meeting held here on Thursday. Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Directors Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj and other officers were present in the meeting. While reviewing the recovery targets, the Director General FDA expressed deep concern over the non-recovery of fines and conversion fees imposed on illegal development in private housing schemes and said that indiscriminate action should be taken against defaulters.
He reviewed the details of government dues including commercialization fees and other areas and directed that the staff should be further mobilized in the recovery drive and departmental action should be taken against those guilty of poor performance.
He directed to launch a special drive to recover development charges and other arrears from allottees of FDA city.
Recent Stories
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..
Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August
‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..
SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases
TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG FDA orders recovery of arrears from private housing schemes8 minutes ago
-
Police arrest accused involved in injuring teenager during robbery attempt8 minutes ago
-
Transgender community to launch special donation campaign for help of flood victims8 minutes ago
-
UoP Baragali summer camp concluded8 minutes ago
-
CM Reinstates Two Senior Doctors of Khaurpur9 minutes ago
-
Relief goods distributed among riverine’s affected families9 minutes ago
-
Larkana police arrest six criminals with stolen bikes & cash9 minutes ago
-
A new model police station in Kamber City, was inaugurated by SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot9 minutes ago
-
Minister Shazra Mansab visits flood-hit Mingora, launches plantation drive9 minutes ago
-
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR9 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested in injured condition, other escape after R A Bazaar shootout18 minutes ago
-
Barrister Danyal leads anti-dengue campaign19 minutes ago