Open Menu

DG FDA Orders Recovery Of Arrears From Private Housing Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM

DG FDA orders recovery of arrears from private housing schemes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed for 100 per cent recovery of arrears from the administration of private housing schemes.

He issued this directive while reviewing the progress of recovery of arrears from defaulters during a meeting held here on Thursday. Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Directors Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj and other officers were present in the meeting. While reviewing the recovery targets, the Director General FDA expressed deep concern over the non-recovery of fines and conversion fees imposed on illegal development in private housing schemes and said that indiscriminate action should be taken against defaulters.

He reviewed the details of government dues including commercialization fees and other areas and directed that the staff should be further mobilized in the recovery drive and departmental action should be taken against those guilty of poor performance.

He directed to launch a special drive to recover development charges and other arrears from allottees of FDA city.

Recent Stories

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

9 minutes ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

2 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

2 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

2 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

2 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

3 hours ago
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics ..

DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

3 hours ago
 Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as g ..

Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..

3 hours ago
 Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of Aug ..

Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August

4 hours ago
 ‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performa ..

‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..

4 hours ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

4 hours ago
 TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance g ..

TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan