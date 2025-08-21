DG FDA orders recovery of arrears from private housing schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed for 100 per cent recovery of arrears from the administration of private housing schemes.

He issued this directive while reviewing the progress of recovery of arrears from defaulters during a meeting held here on Thursday. Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Directors Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj and other officers were present in the meeting. While reviewing the recovery targets, the Director General FDA expressed deep concern over the non-recovery of fines and conversion fees imposed on illegal development in private housing schemes and said that indiscriminate action should be taken against defaulters.

He reviewed the details of government dues including commercialization fees and other areas and directed that the staff should be further mobilized in the recovery drive and departmental action should be taken against those guilty of poor performance.

He directed to launch a special drive to recover development charges and other arrears from allottees of FDA city.