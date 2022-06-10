UrduPoint.com

DG FDE Assures Teacher Representatives Of Resolving Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 07:18 PM

DG FDE assures teacher representatives of resolving issues

The representatives of Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) here on Friday held a meeting with Director General Federal Directorate of Education Dr Ikram Ali Malik to convey the issues being faced by the educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The representatives of Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) here on Friday held a meeting with Director General Federal Directorate of Education Dr Ikram Ali Malik to convey the issues being faced by the educational institutions.

The President of FGCTA Dr. Rahima Rahman apprised the DG regarding various issues faced by Federal Government Colleges like shortage of faculty, overlapping of various directions issued by the Director Colleges as well as Area Education Officer, mixing the culture of schools with colleges and delay in the creation of posts of colleges like IMCG Humak. Issues faced by teachers teaching BS and Associate degree Programs during summer vacation were also discussed during the meeting.

She also demanded swift efforts on the revision of the 4 tier promotion formula on the analogy of KPK province.

The Association has already presented a detailed summary few months ago in this regard.

The DG was also told that FG College teachers are playing an important role in promotion of higher education.

Director General Dr Ikram Ali Malik while listening to the issues attentively, assured the representatives that all their demands would be considered and detailed instructions would be issued shortly.

He said that FDE was committed for the welfare of the teaching community and the issues would be resolved at the earliest. He appreciated the representatives regarding the feedback.

The meeting was also attended by Sohail Ahmed, Director Monitoring and Supervision and Ms Anam Kaleem, Joint Secretary of FGCTA.

Related Topics

Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Sohail Ahmed All Government

Recent Stories

All political parties in Senate record protest aga ..

All political parties in Senate record protest against blasphemous statement of ..

41 seconds ago
 Price Magistrates conducting raids to check prices ..

Price Magistrates conducting raids to check prices of daily use items: Commissio ..

43 seconds ago
 Russia wants to enhance economic cooperation with ..

Russia wants to enhance economic cooperation with Pakistan: CG

46 seconds ago
 Construction of dams major focus in forthcoming bu ..

Construction of dams major focus in forthcoming budget: Miftah

49 seconds ago
 Gold price declines by Rs.500 to Rs.140,400 per to ..

Gold price declines by Rs.500 to Rs.140,400 per tola 10 June 2022

3 minutes ago
 Govt to improve healthcare delivery system: Mufta ..

Govt to improve healthcare delivery system: Muftah

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.