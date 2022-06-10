DG FDE assures teacher representatives of resolving issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The representatives of Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) here on Friday held a meeting with Director General Federal Directorate of Education Dr Ikram Ali Malik to convey the issues being faced by the educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The representatives of Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) here on Friday held a meeting with Director General Federal Directorate of Education Dr Ikram Ali Malik to convey the issues being faced by the educational institutions.

The President of FGCTA Dr. Rahima Rahman apprised the DG regarding various issues faced by Federal Government Colleges like shortage of faculty, overlapping of various directions issued by the Director Colleges as well as Area Education Officer, mixing the culture of schools with colleges and delay in the creation of posts of colleges like IMCG Humak. Issues faced by teachers teaching BS and Associate degree Programs during summer vacation were also discussed during the meeting.

She also demanded swift efforts on the revision of the 4 tier promotion formula on the analogy of KPK province.

The Association has already presented a detailed summary few months ago in this regard.

The DG was also told that FG College teachers are playing an important role in promotion of higher education.

Director General Dr Ikram Ali Malik while listening to the issues attentively, assured the representatives that all their demands would be considered and detailed instructions would be issued shortly.

He said that FDE was committed for the welfare of the teaching community and the issues would be resolved at the earliest. He appreciated the representatives regarding the feedback.

The meeting was also attended by Sohail Ahmed, Director Monitoring and Supervision and Ms Anam Kaleem, Joint Secretary of FGCTA.