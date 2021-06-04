DG FDE distributes cheques worth Rs 120 mln among families of bereaved employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Director General, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Dr Ikram Ali Malik has distributed the cheques worth Rs 120 million among 30 family members of deceased employees, who died during service at different educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Director General, Federal Directorate of education (FDE) Dr Ikram Ali Malik has distributed the cheques worth Rs 120 million among 30 family members of deceased employees, who died during service at different educational institutions.

The cheques were distributed in a special ceremony arranged by FDE for the survivors of deceased employees who died during the service at educational institutions of Islamabad working under FDE.

While distributing the cheques, Dr Ikram Ali said that he paid special attention on pension issues after holding the charge of DG, so that the right could be given to the deserving people.

He said that dues of family members of bereaved were pending since 2013 due to lack of funds, adding, a supplementary grant of Rs 380 million had been taken for the early provision of dues among them.

The director general on the occasion also met with the families of died employees and asked about their issues.

The family members of the deceased employees thanked Dr Ikram Ali Malik for taking special interest to resolve their issues.

It is pertinent to mention here that the pension cases were pending since 2013 and now had been resolved on special interest of Dr Ikram and Director Pension Rana Muhammad Nazir in just one month of time.