UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG FDE Distributes Cheques Worth Rs 120 Mln Among Families Of Bereaved Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 08:39 PM

DG FDE distributes cheques worth Rs 120 mln among families of bereaved employees

Director General, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Dr Ikram Ali Malik has distributed the cheques worth Rs 120 million among 30 family members of deceased employees, who died during service at different educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Director General, Federal Directorate of education (FDE) Dr Ikram Ali Malik has distributed the cheques worth Rs 120 million among 30 family members of deceased employees, who died during service at different educational institutions.

The cheques were distributed in a special ceremony arranged by FDE for the survivors of deceased employees who died during the service at educational institutions of Islamabad working under FDE.

While distributing the cheques, Dr Ikram Ali said that he paid special attention on pension issues after holding the charge of DG, so that the right could be given to the deserving people.

He said that dues of family members of bereaved were pending since 2013 due to lack of funds, adding, a supplementary grant of Rs 380 million had been taken for the early provision of dues among them.

The director general on the occasion also met with the families of died employees and asked about their issues.

The family members of the deceased employees thanked Dr Ikram Ali Malik for taking special interest to resolve their issues.

It is pertinent to mention here that the pension cases were pending since 2013 and now had been resolved on special interest of Dr Ikram and Director Pension Rana Muhammad Nazir in just one month of time.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Died Family Million

Recent Stories

Sinner targets French Open second week with boost ..

2 minutes ago

UK strikes post-Brexit trade deal with Norway

2 minutes ago

Citi Pharma plans IPO to raise capital for expansi ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 spread depicts disastrous consequences of ..

2 minutes ago

China's major internet firms post robust revenue, ..

6 minutes ago

Power shutdown notified for areas of Mingora, Swab ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.