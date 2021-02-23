DG FDE inaugurates students gym in F/7-4 college

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Director General, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Dr Ikram Ali Malik on Tuesday inaugurated the gym for students at Islamabad Model College for Girls (Post Graduate) F/7-4.

During his visit to the college, DG FDE also planted sapling in the lawn.

Principal Saleha Jabeen and faculty staff of the college was present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that regular exercise is necessary for good health and maintaining fitness.

Dr Ikram urged teachers and students to plant more and more trees and make their country clean and green.

He also visited different departments of the college and discussed in details the academic issues, shortage of staff and funds.

He said that we should focus more on quality of education in these educational institutions.