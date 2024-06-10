DG FGEHA directs to expedite work on new business model

Director General (DG) of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Captain (Retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Monday directed the officials concerned to expedite work on the proposed new business model to provide modern and comfortable accommodations to registered members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Director General (DG) of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Captain (Retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Monday directed the officials concerned to expedite work on the proposed new business model to provide modern and comfortable accommodations to registered members.

Presiding over a meeting to address various critical issues pertaining to infrastructure development and the enhancement of amenities within the housing authority's jurisdiction, he emphasized the paramount importance of the infrastructure projects, particularly highlighting the significance of green spaces and gardens.

The DG underscored the commitment of FGEHA to ensure the provision of top-notch facilities to all allottees across apartment complexes and residential sectors.

Furthermore, Zafar Iqbal lauded the commendable efforts of key personnel including the Directors of Land, Staff, Finance, Admin, Enforcement, Planning, IT, and the Project Director to the successful execution of various initiatives within the authority.

Several pressing issues were deliberated during the meeting including water supply concerns in the G-13 and G-14 sectors, the imminent launch of the F-12 sector, and the forthcoming auction of commercial plots.

Resolutions were swiftly directed to ensure prompt redressal of these matters, with a firm commitment to prioritize their firmness.

Directors were tasked with specific targets and timelines, with a mandate to furnish weekly progress reports to ensure transparency and accountability.

In line with the directive of the Director General, immediate action will be taken to resume stalled projects, ensuring swift commencement of pending works.

Notably, the issuance of letters of Kashmir Avenue allotments will commence forthwith, reflecting the authority's unwavering commitment to fulfilling its obligations to stakeholders.

FGEHA remains steadfast in its dedication to enhancing the quality of life for federal government employees by providing superior housing facilities and infrastructure and will continue to work tirelessly, the meeting remarked.