DG FIA Awards Letters Of Appreciation To Deputy Directors Afzal Khan Niazi, Majid Manzoor Awan
Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 07:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday awarded appreciation letters to Deputy Director FIA Anti-Corruption Islamabad Afzal Khan Niazi and Deputy Director FIA Majid Manzoor Awan.
Both the officers were awarded with appreciation letters on the best performance during year 2023.