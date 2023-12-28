Open Menu

DG FIA Awards Letters Of Appreciation To Deputy Directors Afzal Khan Niazi, Majid Manzoor Awan

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday awarded appreciation letters to Deputy Director FIA Anti-Corruption Islamabad Afzal Khan Niazi and Deputy Director FIA Majid Manzoor Awan

Both the officers were awarded with appreciation letters on the best performance during year 2023.

