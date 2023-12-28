DG FIA awards letters of appreciation to Deputy Directors Afzal Khan Niazi, Majid Manzoor Awan

Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday awarded appreciation letters to Deputy Director FIA Anti-Corruption Islamabad Afzal Khan Niazi and Deputy Director FIA Majid Manzoor Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday awarded appreciation letters to Deputy Director FIA Anti-Corruption Islamabad Afzal Khan Niazi and Deputy Director FIA Majid Manzoor Awan.

Both the officers were awarded with appreciation letters on the best performance during year 2023.