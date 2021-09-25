DG FIA calls on Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General (DG) Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Governor House on Saturday.

Professional matters of FIA and its actions against corruption were discussed in detail during the meeting.

The governor directed the FIA DG to take strict action against the elements involved in the corruption.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued clear directives for strict action against corrupt elements.