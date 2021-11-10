DG FIA for securing cyber space from criminals

Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi on Wednesday underlined the need to ensure a safe corridor for those public and private sectors who shifted their business, academic, and necessary administrative activities online by securing cyber space

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi on Wednesday underlined the need to ensure a safe corridor for those public and private sectors who shifted their business, academic, and necessary administrative activities online by securing cyber space. The FIA has decided to sign agreements with higher learning institutions including Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro in order to get required assistance and meet the challenges of cyber security, artificial intelligence and other related technologies, he said.

The DG stated this while speaking as chief guest at inaugural session of three day international multi topics conference organized by Mehran University Jamshoro at its water research institute on Wednesday.

He said that COVID-19 restrictions though opened a new vista of availing artificial intelligence technology for use to continue business, academic and administrative activities but the other hand the cyber crimes have also been increased which caused losses to users of cyber space.

Despite limited deployment of 3500 officers, officials and personnel with five laboratories, the FIA has succeeded to arrest one thousand cyber criminals of them 26 have been sentenced by the courts, he informed and added that due to hectic efforts of FIA, the cyber crimes have been slightly be reduced as compared to 0.

1 million complaints of last year to 70 complaints this year.

He also emphasized the need of amendments in Pakistan Electronic Crime Act for speedy action against cyber criminals. The agreements with higher learning institutions regarding use of modern technology, the FIA would succeed to speed up efforts in unearthing cyber crimes, he added.

VC Mehran University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili while speaking on the occasion said that the varsity would establish a laboratory with the support of Software Engineering, Information Technology and other related departments of the varsity to work with FIA for cyber safety and cybe security.

VC Sir Syed University Karachi Dr. Waliuddin, Prof. Dr. Bhawani Shankar Choudhry, Prof. Dr. Mukhtiar Ali Unnar and Dr. Umair Korai also addressed the inaugural session of the conference.