UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG FIA Put On Notice In Petition Seeking Recovery Of Missing Son Of Mian Tariq, Prime Accused In Judge Video Scandal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 04:50 PM

DG FIA put on notice in petition seeking recovery of missing son of Mian Tariq, prime accused in Judge video scandal

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notice to FIA on an application seeking recovery of Faisal Tariq missing son of Mian Tariq arrested in Judge Video scandal case besides seeking reply within a week

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notice to FIA on an application seeking recovery of Faisal Tariq missing son of Mian Tariq arrested in Judge Video scandal case besides seeking reply within a week.IHC single bench led by Justice Amir Farooq took up for hearing petition seeking recovery of Faisal Tariq, missing son of Mian Tariq, a prime accused in Judge Video Scandal case Friday.On inquiring by court , Asif Chaudhry the counsel for petitioner said DG FIA is behind the disappearance of Faisal Tariq.Justice Amir Farooq remarked how can DG FIA be behind disappearance of any one.

Why have you made FIA Lahore party.The counsel of petitioner told the court last contact with Faisal Tariq was made in Lahore when he was coming to Islamabad. Mian Tariq father of Faisal Tariq was also lifted on July 10 and was presented in the court on July 16.

Even the family members don't know where Faisal Tariq has been kept. Faisal Tariq be got recovered and he be presented in the court.The court while issuing notice to DG FIA adjourned the hearing of the case for one week.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Islamabad Scandal Federal Investigation Agency July Islamabad High Court Family Court

Recent Stories

Impossible to achieve IMF’s targets: Mian Zahid ..

7 minutes ago

Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad on August 1 and ..

11 minutes ago

National Junior Ranking Boys & Girls Badminton Cha ..

4 minutes ago

S. Korea to reconsider military intelligence shari ..

2 minutes ago

China pledges continued constructive role in solvi ..

2 minutes ago

Several food outlets sealed for sub standard food ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.