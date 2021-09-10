UrduPoint.com

DG FIA Visits Regional Office

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Sanaullah Abbasi on Friday visited FIA regional office here to review the progress on under investigation cases besides other matters

During his visit, Addl DG Abubakar Khuda Baksh and Director FIA Lahore briefed him about the cases and inquiries pertaining to sugar mafia, money laundering and petroleum cases.

The DG FIA appreciated the performance of investigation officers and circle incharges and directed to award commendatory certificates to them.

He also sought a detailed briefing from the investigation officers as well regarding on going cases and inquiries while he also listened the issues faced by the investigation officers during probe and its solutions.

