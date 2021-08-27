DG FIA visits Zonal Directorate FIA Balochistan Zone

(@FahadShabbir)

Director General (DG) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi on Friday visited Zonal Directorate FIA Balochistan Zone

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi on Friday visited Zonal Directorate FIA Balochistan Zone.

He also conducted a zoom meeting and reviewed the progress of drive carried out over smuggling of Currency / Hundi Hawala dealers taken by FIA especially at Borders, said a press released issue here.

He directed to speedup the action and to ensure covert pending STRs enquiries into cases.

The DG also held Crime Meeting with Director FIA Balochistan Zone and with Circles Heads and appraised the overall performance of FIA Balochistan Zone and awarded CC I certificates to the deserving officers.

Abbasi also visited the premises where the fire incident was taken place. Later, he paid a visit to FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Centre Quetta and deeply monitored their working and directed them to dispose of minor complaints speedily and emphasized to improve their performance.