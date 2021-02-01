DG Fisheries rubbish media reports of denial of promotions officials

The Director General Sindh Fisheries Allahdad Talpur on Monday clarified that some news reports which appeared in the section of media concerning denial of promotions to certain officials were without evidence

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Director General Sindh Fisheries Allahdad Talpur on Monday clarified that some news reports which appeared in the section of media concerning denial of promotions to certain officials were without evidence.

In a statement issued here, Talpur said, on the contrary for the first time in the province's history a large number of employees of the department were awarded their due promotions.

He added that measures for improving performance of the staff had also been introduced.

He also denied the media reports concerning the allegations about bribes taken for the promotions.