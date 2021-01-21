UrduPoint.com
DG Fisheries Visits Tilapia Research Centre Project

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:36 PM

Punjab Fisheries Director General Dr Sikandar Hayat on Thursday visited Tilapia Research Centre Project linked with Fisheries Research and Training Institute, Manawan and reviewed the civil work of the project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Fisheries Director General Dr Sikandar Hayat on Thursday visited Tilapia Research Centre Project linked with Fisheries Research and Training Institute, Manawan and reviewed the civil work of the project.

According to official sources, the DG directed the contractor to expedite the development work.

He also directed the Fisheries Assistant Director, Tilapia Research Centre Project to supervise ongoing work on daily basis to complete it at the earliest.

Fisheries Research and Training Director Khalid Pervaiz was also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

