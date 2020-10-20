UrduPoint.com
DG FJA Briefs National Assembly Body On Law

Tue 20th October 2020

The Director General Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) on Tuesday briefed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Law about the working and performance of the academy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Director General Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) on Tuesday briefed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Law about the working and performance of the academy.

The standing committee met here under the Chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana. Members/MNAs/Movers Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Ms. Kishwer Zehra, Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, Sher Ali Arbab, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Mohsin Nawaz Ranja, Dr. Nafeesa Shah besides the Secretary Ministry of law and justice, D.G Federal Judicial Academy along with their staff attended the meeting.

The committee appreciated briefing of the Federal Judicial Academy and recommended that the budget provided to the academy should be used in such a manner to obtain maximum benefits.

The committee also appreciated the emotional and stress management launched by the academy. It was also recommended that academy should also introduce courses to strengthen the relationship between Bar and Bench.

It was also recommended that for the awareness of general public the social/electronic media cell should also be established in the academy.

The Committee unanimously confirmed the minutes of its previous meetings.

