DG Food Authority seals off bakers shop

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Director General, Punjab Food Authority, Irfan Memon has sealed off a famous outlet dealing with business of sweets and baker in the city.

According to a press release issued here, a team of Punjab Food Authority headed by the DG, Irfan Memon conducted raid at a famous outlet in Model Town area that dealt with business of sweet and bakery.

The DG found baking of sweets and bakery food items with sub-standard spices and material. He also noticed violation of principles of hygiene during making of sweets and bakery items.

On the occasion, he directed sealing off the shop. Further probe was underway.