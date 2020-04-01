DG Food Authority visits quarantine center, inspects foods for corona patients

Director General Food Authority Sohail Khan Wednesday visited quarantine center here at Duranpura and inspected the quality of food items being provided to corona affected patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Director General Food Authority Sohail Khan Wednesday visited quarantine center here at Duranpura and inspected the quality of food items being provided to corona affected patients.

On the occasion he directed the staff of Food Authority deployed at the quarantine center to ensure that the food being provided to corona patients should not be substandard and increase resistance power of the patients.

He directed the staff to inspect the food during cooking process so that the corona patients could be protected from food poisoning and other diseases.

The DG said that teams of Food Department were playing their imperative role at this time of calamity along with other frontline forces and taking strict action against profiteers and hoarders as part of district task forces.