DG Food Authority visits tourist spot Naran

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA), Shahrukh Ali Khan visited tourist spot Naran on Sunday, where he inspected various food related businesses to check their compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Authority.

DG Food Safety Authority was flanked by Deputy Director Operations Mansehra Arshad Abbasi and Assistant Director Mukhtiar Ahmed.

The Director General during the visit also met with a delegation of Hotel Association in Naran. While speaking to the members of hotel association, Shahrukh Ali Khan said on the special directions of Minister Food Atif Khan, the authority has deputed food safety teams in almost all of the tourist spots in the province.

The purpose is to ensure the provision of safe and quality food to all those visiting the areas.

He said in the tourist spots the food Safety teams carry out inspections of food related premises on daily basis. He said for the upcoming tourist season, they are further expending their operations and permanent office will be established at tourist spots of the province.

He said the authority was further enhancing the technical capabilities of field teams, and in addition to the on-the-spot testing kits for food items testing, now mobile laboratories would also be set up at the divisional level. He said this will make it even easier to check the quality of food items.

DG Food Safety Authority said that the role of Hotel Association is very important in providing quality food to tourists. He said that all the hotels should ensure implementation of SOPs of Food Safety Authority, Those who are not registered with should also get their license as soon as possible.