UrduPoint.com

DG Food Authority Visits Tourist Spot Naran

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 06:40 PM

DG Food Authority visits tourist spot Naran

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA), Shahrukh Ali Khan visited tourist spot Naran on Sunday, where he inspected various food related businesses to check their compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Authority.

DG Food Safety Authority was flanked by Deputy Director Operations Mansehra Arshad Abbasi and Assistant Director Mukhtiar Ahmed.

The Director General during the visit also met with a delegation of Hotel Association in Naran. While speaking to the members of hotel association, Shahrukh Ali Khan said on the special directions of Minister Food Atif Khan, the authority has deputed food safety teams in almost all of the tourist spots in the province.

The purpose is to ensure the provision of safe and quality food to all those visiting the areas.

He said in the tourist spots the food Safety teams carry out inspections of food related premises on daily basis. He said for the upcoming tourist season, they are further expending their operations and permanent office will be established at tourist spots of the province.

He said the authority was further enhancing the technical capabilities of field teams, and in addition to the on-the-spot testing kits for food items testing, now mobile laboratories would also be set up at the divisional level. He said this will make it even easier to check the quality of food items.

DG Food Safety Authority said that the role of Hotel Association is very important in providing quality food to tourists. He said that all the hotels should ensure implementation of SOPs of Food Safety Authority, Those who are not registered with should also get their license as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Hotel Visit Mansehra Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Duba ..

UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 minutes ago
 16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages par ..

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages participation in Emirates Energy ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Community Development standarises dist ..

Ministry of Community Development standarises distance education at People of De ..

2 hours ago
 Spanish PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Spani ..

Spanish PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Spanish citizens from Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 FNC, PAM discuss parliamentary ties

FNC, PAM discuss parliamentary ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.